SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

832 AM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...Areas of Dense Fog through 11 AM this morning...

Areas of dense fog will persist through around 11 AM this morning

across portions of the Greater Capital Region and the Lake George

Saratoga region. Some visibilities may drop to as low as one

quarter of a mile.

Motorists should remain alert for significant reductions in

visibility through 11 AM this morning, and maintain increased

braking distance between vehicles.

