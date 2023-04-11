WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 754 PM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning and continue rising to 7.5 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.6 feet on 04\/06\/1963. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Tue 10 am: 6.3 Forecast: Tue 8 pm 6.4 Wed 2 am 6.5 Wed 8 am 6.6 Wed 2 pm 6.7 Wed 8 pm 6.8 Thu 2 am 6.9 Thu 8 am 7.1 Thu 2 pm 7.2 Thu 8 pm 7.3 Fri 2 am 7.4 Fri 8 am 7.5 Fri 2 pm MSG _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather