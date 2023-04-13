WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 25 to 35

percent in the western and central Mohawk Valley, Schoharie

Valley, Catskills, Taconics, and Mid-Hudson Valley up to Albany,

Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties this afternoon. This,

combined with westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph gusting to 15 to 25

mph, will contribute to an elevated risk for fire spread this

afternoon.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

