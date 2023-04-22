WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

758 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Hamilton and

Herkimer Counties through 845 PM EDT...

At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Old Forge to near

Cedarville. Movement was north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Old Forge, Mohawk, Frankfort,

Dolgeville, Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Inlet, Cold Brook,

Jordanville, Big Moose, Nicks Lake Campground, Alger Island Public

Campground, McKeever, Limekiln Lake Campground and Eagle Bay.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4407 7477 4317 7471 4308 7477

4302 7474 4287 7476 4290 7488 4282 7491

4291 7510 4288 7513 4312 7516 4323 7507

4323 7508 4326 7516 4330 7515 4333 7508

4410 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 193DEG 41KT 4379 7511 4290 7510

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather