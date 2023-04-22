WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

826 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster,

northwestern Dutchess, southwestern Columbia and southeastern Greene

Counties through 900 PM EDT...

At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Saugerties South, or over Saugerties, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, nickel size hail, and heavy

rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Claverack, Livingston, Clermont, Red

Hook, Athens, Philmont, Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Lake

Katrine, Saugerties South, Veteran, Germantown, Taghkanic, Tivoli,

Centerville, Kerleys Corners and Quarryville.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 21.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4193 7383 4197 7402 4228 7402 4226 7358

TIME...MOT...LOC 0026Z 197DEG 27KT 4204 7392

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey...

Central Orange County in southeastern New York...

* Until 915 PM EDT.

* At 826 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milford,

moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Middletown, West Milford, Ringwood, Warwick, Goshen, Howells,

Bloomingdale, Chester, Montgomery, Greenwood Lake, Florida, Upper

Greenwood Lake, Scotchtown, Mechanicstown and Washingtonville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

