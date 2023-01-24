WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

613 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

* Patchy Freezing Drizzle Tonight *

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible across most of central New

York tonight. This patchy drizzle along with any moisture on road

surfaces may refreeze leading to some slick spots heading into the

overnight as temperatures fall below freezing. Allow extra time

if traveling this evening.

