WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

401 PM EST Mon Jan 30 2023

An area of freezing drizzle has formed along a stationary frontal

boundary sitting over the Southern Tier. Higher elevations will

have a better chance to be impacted as temperatures are hovering

between 30-32 degrees while the valleys are in the mid 30s. Take

caution while traveling as freezing drizzle will cause slick

spots on roads and sidewalks.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather