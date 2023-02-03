WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

512 PM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BANDS AFFECTING NORTH-CENTRAL NEW YORK

INCLUDING THE SYRACUSE AREA FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE...

At 5:10 pm, several bands of lake effect snow were affecting north

central New York, especially in and near Onondaga and Madison

Counties. Wind gusts to 40 mph are accompanying these bands, causing

near zero visibility at times.

Conditions are particularly bad on the north side of Syracuse,

extending along the NY Thruway. Other heavy bands were affecting

Skaneateles and north of Tully.

These bands will likely persist through the evening commute, and may

take motorists off guard if they are leaving from an area with

lighter snow.

Wind chill values will also be in the range of -20 to -25 degrees.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4311 7517 4305 7522 4288 7520 4287 7525

4267 7533 4264 7532 4263 7533 4262 7578

4282 7645 4301 7672 4303 7650 4322 7648

4320 7627 4322 7626 4324 7627 4320 7622

4327 7621 4320 7608 4315 7589 4328 7587

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 282DEG 17KT 4323 7640

