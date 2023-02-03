WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1010 PM EST Fri Feb 3 2023 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow is occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through tonight. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with blowing snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills will continue into early Saturday morning. The highest snow amounts are expected along a corridor from Auburn south to Moravia and Sempronius this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins and Tioga counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. early Saturday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather