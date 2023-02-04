WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1145 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY... The threat for dangerously cold wind chill has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero until later this evening. afternoon. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY... The wind chill threat has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero at times until later this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather