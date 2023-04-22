WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

739 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN COUNTY...

At 739 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Livingston Manor to Hurleyville to Hartwood,

moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Neversink, South Fallsburg,

Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Haven and Phillipsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Fulton

and southern Herkimer Counties through 815 PM EDT...

At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Utica to near Edmeston. Movement was

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, West

Winfield, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Jordanville,

Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield, Elizabethtown, Warren, Norway,

Ingham Mills and Spinnerville.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4323 7507 4334 7493 4334 7487 4329 7471

4317 7470 4314 7474 4312 7473 4309 7464

4301 7462 4305 7476 4299 7474 4287 7476

4290 7488 4284 7489 4282 7491 4291 7510

4286 7514 4286 7521 4305 7522

TIME...MOT...LOC 2340Z 203DEG 35KT 4316 7519 4271 7517

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather