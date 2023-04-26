WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 216 PM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego, central Broome, west central Delaware and Chenango Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greene, or 13 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Norwich, Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Masonville, Unadilla and Preston. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 5 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4210 7544 4220 7583 4239 7594 4242 7590 4241 7587 4244 7587 4257 7569 4264 7540 4239 7524 TIME...MOT...LOC 1816Z 244DEG 24KT 4235 7580 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather