Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1111 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS AFTERNOON... Light to moderate lake enhanced snow will continue fall across Jefferson county into this afternoon. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will lower visibility to a half mile or less at times. This will result in slick travel conditions across the Watertown area, extending northward to the Saint Lawrence River. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be prepared for snow covered roads and poor travel conditions at times.