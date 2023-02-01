WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

621 PM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

AND LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 30

MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a

mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow

at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Drivers heading north on I-81

or Route 11 should be particularly weary of rapidly changing

conditions.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 620 PM EST, a band was nearly stationary,

with the heaviest snow roughly between Adams Center and Pulaski and

east to Lowville. Light snow can be found outside this region. The

band may begin moving back toward the north after about 730 PM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point,

Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Redfield,

Herrings, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State

Park, Adams Center, Nine Mile Point, Southwick Beach State Park,

Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners and Whetstone Gulf State Park.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 44.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4351 7533 4344 7667 4356 7645 4357 7628

4369 7626 4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635

4385 7643 4386 7642 4414 7527 4410 7517

4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 263DEG 49KT 4360 7683

