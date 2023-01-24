NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

500 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...Snow showers will impact portions of southwestern Franklin and

east central St. Lawrence Counties through 545 PM EST...

At 459 PM EST, snow showers were reported near Colton, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Visibility less than a mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Low visibility may pose a hazard to motorists.

Locations impacted include...

Carry Falls Reservoir, Stark, Upper Saint Regis, St. Regis Mountain,

Paul Smiths, Saranac Inn and Upper St. Regis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.

LAT...LON 4447 7490 4457 7483 4448 7420 4428 7434

TIME...MOT...LOC 2159Z 289DEG 19KT 4449 7485

