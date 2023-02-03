NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 PM EST Fri Feb 3 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to

45 below zero, except as low as 55 below for portions of the

northern Adirondacks and Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.

* WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills occur this evening

into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in

layers and make sure you wear appropriate clothing, including a

hat and gloves.

