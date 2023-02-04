WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

121 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below

zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills could reach as low as 25 below

zero in Northern Fairfield and Northern New Haven counties early

this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

When outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Southern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk and Southwest

Suffolk Counties.

