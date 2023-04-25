WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

336 PM EDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New

Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather