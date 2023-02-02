The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 2, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A series of storms will continue to affect the South Central

and Southeast states today. Mostly rain will fall from

southeastern Texas to the Mississippi Delta region to the

Carolinas. However, an ice storm will persist on the edge of

the storm from parts of the southern Plains to portions of

the Tennessee Valley while spreading to portions of the

southern Appalachians. A batch of frigid air will race

southeastward across eastern Canada. This air is forecast to

graze the northern Plains and briefly visit the upper Great

Lakes. The main thrust of the frigid air will aim for New

England, where the lowest temperatures of the winter so far

will be felt from Friday to Saturday. Much of the West will

be mild, but a weak storm from the Pacific is forecast to

spread showers to the upper Pacific coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Wednesday -38 at Boulder, WY

