The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 11, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Drenching rain is expected in North Carolina, South Carolina

and Georgia today. The highest elevations of North Carolina

will have precipitation fall in the form of snow and ice,

which will expand significantly to the north and west

overnight. Over a foot of snow may fall through the end of

the weekend in the very highest elevations. A few

thunderstorms may be embedded with the rain in coastal South

Carolina and the Florida Peninsula. The storms in northern

Florida could produce gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Showers are forecast to linger as far west as Louisiana,

Mississippi and Alabama. A cold pocket of air will slide

southward down the California coast. There may be just

enough moisture for a spotty shower or two in Central

California and some snow in the Sierra Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -27 at Crested Butte, CO

