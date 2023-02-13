The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will be dry today with vast areas of sunshine in the southern half and a mix of clouds and sun across the north. The storm that brought rain and mountain snow and ice to the Southeast will move out to sea. High pressure is forecast to follow in its wake. In the West, two storms are in process. One storm will continue to spread areas of Desert rain showers and mountain snow across Arizona and New Mexico. Some of the snow will spread over Colorado as well. A second, stronger storm will push inland over the Northwest. Locally drenching low-elevation rain and mountain snow will spread from Washington and Oregon to western Idaho. The storm will gain more strength as it drops across the West this week. This storm will spark severe weather and snow on Wednesday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 81 at Pompano Beach, FL National Low Sunday -21 at Williams Fork Dam, CO _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather