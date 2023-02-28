The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A significant storm will unload areas of heavy snow over the interior Northeast today. However, enough snow is forecast to fall to make travel slippery in New York City and Boston. Rain is expected across the southeastern part of New England and the mid-Atlantic coast for a period of time. Much of the Southeast, Midwest and lower Great Plains will have a dry day. A weak storm will push east of the Rockies, but areas of snow and flurries from it will extend from Montana to Colorado and linger over parts of the Great Basin. As a new storm rolls ashore from the Pacific, cold rain will fall along the West Coast while heavy snow piles up over the Sierra Nevada and Oregon Cascades. Snow levels will dip to the passes in Southern California later tonight and on Wednesday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 95 at Harlingen, TX National Low Monday -18 at Presque Isle, ME _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather