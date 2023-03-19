The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 19, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The vast majority of the United States will remain dry today

as high pressure dominates the center of the nation.

However, flurries and snow showers are expected through

interior sections of the Northeast as colder air continues

to filter into the region. Elsewhere, a cold front will

press southward through the Florida Peninsula, bringing the

chance of showers and thunderstorms across mainly the

southern half of the state. The recent cold wave in the

Plains will subside as breezy but milder conditions persist

overall, with plenty of sun from the Dakotas into the

Midwest. However, a new storm system pushing onshore in the

West will mean the return of rain and mountain snow for

areas along the West coast, with parts of California again

poised to receive heavy precipitation.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 89 at West Palm Beach, FL

National Low Saturday -26 at Daniel, WY

