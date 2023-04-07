The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 7, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a front slows and stalls in the Southeastern states

today, a series of storms will move northeastward along the

zone. Each storm will produce rounds of rain and

thunderstorms from central and southern Texas to southern

Virginia. Over time this weekend, rain may shrink toward the

east and allow the weather to improve for a time. Farther

west, rain and high-country snow will fall from Washington

to Oregon and Northern California. Much of the rest of the

nation will be dry. As warmth builds over the Southwest, a

pocket of chilly air will remain over the North Central

states. Seasonable temperatures are in store for much of the

Northeast with sunshine. There is the chance a subtropical

system forms in the Gulf of Mexico next week. If so, that

storm could aggravate flooding in the Southern states.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 93 at Plant City, FL

National Low Thursday -19 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

