TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

488 FPUS54 KEWX 160855

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

TXZ192-162200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ205-162200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-162200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-162200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-162200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ193-162200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-162200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-162200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-162200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ206-162200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-162200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-162200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-162200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ209-162200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-162200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-162200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-162200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-162200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-162200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-162200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-162200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-162200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 17 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-162200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-162200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-162200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-162200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-162200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-162200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-162200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-162200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-162200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-162200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-162200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

255 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

