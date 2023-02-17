TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as

low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

133 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

