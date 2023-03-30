TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

TXZ192-302115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-302115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-302115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-302115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-302115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-302115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-302115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 80.

TXZ172-302115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ208-302115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-302115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-302115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-302115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 90.

TXZ184-302115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-302115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-302115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-302115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-302115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-302115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-302115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-302115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-302115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80.

TXZ186-302115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 80.

TXZ202-302115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-302115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-302115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ171-302115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80.

TXZ217-302115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-302115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-302115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ203-302115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning.

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-302115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 80.

TXZ221-302115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-302115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

