TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023



362 FPUS54 KBRO 290956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

TXZ253-291700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-291700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ355-291700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ455-291700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ252-291700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ254-291700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ354-291700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-291700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-291700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-291700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-291700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-291700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ351-291700-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ454-291700-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ451-291700-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

