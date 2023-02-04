TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

