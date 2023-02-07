TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

768 FPUS54 KCRP 070929

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

TXZ343-072230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-072230-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-072230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-072230-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-072230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-072230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-072230-

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-072230-

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-072230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-072230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-072230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-072230-

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-072230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-072230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-072230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ347-072230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-072230-

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, increasing to northwest with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-072230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-072230-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid

20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-072230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-072230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the lower 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-072230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy and much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-072230-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-072230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

