TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

036 FPUS54 KCRP 260849

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

TXZ343-262245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ443-262245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-262245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-262245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ239-262245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-262245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-262245-

Coastal Kleberg-

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ442-262245-

Kleberg Islands-

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-262245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-262245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-262245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-262245-

Aransas Islands-

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-262245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-262245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ247-262245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ347-262245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-262245-

Calhoun Islands-

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-262245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-262245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-262245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-262245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-262245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-262245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. More

humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-262245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

249 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. More

humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

