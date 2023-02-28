TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Aransas Islands-

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

251 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

