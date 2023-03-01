TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 _____ 144 FPUS54 KCRP 010833 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 TXZ343-012300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ443-012300- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ243-012300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ234-012300- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ239-012300- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-012300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-012300- Coastal Kleberg- 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ442-012300- Kleberg Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-012300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ244-012300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ245-012300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ345-012300- Aransas Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ346-012300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-012300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ247-012300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-012300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ447-012300- Calhoun Islands- 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ233-012300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ232-012300- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-012300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ231-012300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-012300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ229-012300- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-012300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 233 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ LS\/EMF _____