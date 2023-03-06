TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

_____

919 FPUS54 KCRP 060918

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

TXZ343-062245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-062245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-062245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-062245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy becoming partly

cloudy late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-062245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-062245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-062245-

Coastal Kleberg-

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-062245-

Kleberg Islands-

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-062245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-062245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-062245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-062245-

Aransas Islands-

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-062245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-062245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-062245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-062245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-062245-

Calhoun Islands-

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-062245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-062245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-062245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-062245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-062245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-062245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-062245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

318 AM CST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TMT/HA

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather