TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

_____

806 FPUS54 KEPZ 111031

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

TXZ418-112315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-112315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-112315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ423-112315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-112315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ422-112315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ424-112315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

331 AM MST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather