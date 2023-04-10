TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

355 FPUS54 KEPZ 100944

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

TXZ418-102215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ419-102215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-102215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ423-102215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ421-102215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ422-102215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ424-102215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

344 AM MDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

