TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;81;48;SSW;13;20%;5%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;80;47;SW;15;19%;4%;5 Alice;Very warm;88;69;SE;11;61%;15%;6 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;78;48;WSW;13;13%;0%;6 Amarillo;Increasingly windy;66;32;WSW;20;21%;0%;5 Angleton;Areas of morning fog;81;70;SSE;9;72%;29%;4 Arlington;Warm with sunshine;81;60;S;7;30%;12%;5 Austin;Very warm;87;66;S;6;34%;27%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Very warm;88;66;S;8;43%;27%;5 Bay;Fog in the morning;81;69;SSE;10;74%;29%;4 Beaumont;More humid;83;70;S;9;72%;7%;5 Beeville;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;SE;10;65%;12%;6 Borger;Increasingly windy;68;31;W;19;19%;2%;5 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;SSW;9;29%;11%;5 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;83;47;SSW;9;23%;7%;5 Brenham;Very warm;84;69;SSE;7;58%;26%;5 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;80;49;SSW;9;27%;11%;5 Brownsville;Increasingly windy;87;72;SSE;18;66%;8%;6 Brownwood;Warm with sunshine;84;49;SSE;7;28%;100%;5 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;S;6;29%;27%;5 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;70;32;W;16;24%;2%;5 Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;ESE;7;42%;3%;6 Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;75;40;WSW;14;20%;0%;5 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;82;60;S;8;31%;41%;5 College Station;Very warm;87;68;S;7;47%;26%;5 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;S;8;23%;90%;5 Conroe;More humid;84;68;S;8;62%;27%;5 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;85;70;SSE;15;73%;12%;3 Corsicana;Sunny and warm;83;63;S;9;33%;26%;5 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;68;SE;6;47%;0%;5 Dalhart;Windy;62;26;WNW;23;23%;0%;5 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;81;62;S;8;30%;11%;5 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;S;7;28%;27%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;S;9;29%;11%;5 Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;SSW;9;27%;11%;5 Del Rio;Very warm;91;63;ESE;6;25%;2%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;89;62;ESE;7;28%;2%;5 Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;S;9;36%;11%;5 Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;ESE;7;16%;1%;5 Dumas;Windy;63;25;WNW;23;23%;0%;5 Edinburg;Areas of morning fog;91;71;SSE;12;63%;15%;5 El Paso;Windy in the p.m.;71;46;WSW;14;19%;0%;5 Ellington;Fog in the morning;82;69;S;11;67%;8%;3 Falfurrias;Remaining very warm;92;70;SSE;11;63%;15%;3 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;S;8;26%;5%;5 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;7;29%;12%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;S;9;30%;12%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;S;8;30%;12%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;S;8;31%;11%;5 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;S;7;35%;5%;5 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;S;8;35%;9%;5 Galveston;Areas of morning fog;76;69;S;10;78%;42%;3 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;S;8;27%;45%;5 Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;S;7;31%;4%;5 Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;S;6;55%;27%;5 Gilmer;Sunny and very warm;81;64;S;7;37%;27%;5 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;82;43;SSW;9;26%;8%;5 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;SSE;8;32%;15%;5 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;S;7;30%;11%;5 Greenville;Mostly sunny, mild;78;60;S;9;43%;9%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;64;44;W;30;19%;0%;5 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;59;S;8;23%;86%;5 Harlingen;Fog in the morning;89;72;SSE;16;62%;9%;5 Hearne;Warm with sunshine;86;67;S;6;42%;8%;5 Hebbronville;Remaining very warm;92;66;SE;8;59%;16%;5 Henderson;Sunny and very warm;84;65;S;8;33%;27%;5 Hereford;Increasingly windy;67;30;WSW;18;22%;0%;5 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;S;9;37%;6%;5 Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;ESE;8;42%;4%;5 Houston;Areas of morning fog;83;69;S;9;68%;8%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;82;71;S;10;64%;9%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;82;69;S;10;67%;8%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;81;69;SSE;10;67%;7%;3 Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;82;70;S;11;67%;7%;3 Houston Hooks;More humid;84;69;S;8;61%;9%;4 Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;84;70;SSE;9;64%;8%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Fog in the morning;82;69;S;8;61%;8%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;86;69;S;7;51%;26%;5 Ingleside;Breezy in the p.m.;79;70;SSE;12;79%;30%;2 Jacksonville;Sunny and very warm;82;65;S;8;37%;6%;5 Jasper;Sunshine and warm;85;68;S;8;56%;25%;5 Junction;Partly sunny, warm;86;58;S;7;32%;7%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;SE;6;45%;3%;5 Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;SSE;7;40%;5%;6 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;S;8;26%;5%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;S;8;28%;4%;5 Kingsville Nas;Windy in the p.m.;89;70;SE;15;66%;12%;3 La Grange;Very warm;83;68;SSE;7;64%;27%;5 Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;85;62;S;6;30%;4%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;S;7;33%;10%;5 Laredo;Hot with some sun;95;67;SE;8;52%;1%;6 Llano;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;SSE;6;30%;6%;5 Longview;Sunny and very warm;82;64;S;9;36%;27%;5 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;73;40;WSW;17;19%;0%;5 Lufkin;Very warm;87;68;S;8;46%;5%;5 Mcallen;Remaining very warm;91;70;SSE;13;63%;15%;5 Mcgregor;Sunny and very warm;85;63;S;9;31%;26%;5 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;S;8;38%;11%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;S;7;35%;11%;5 Midland;Breezy in the p.m.;76;51;WSW;14;18%;0%;5 Midland Airpark;Breezy in the p.m.;76;51;WSW;14;18%;0%;5 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;81;61;S;8;34%;9%;5 Mineola;Sunny and very warm;81;64;S;7;37%;8%;5 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;82;49;S;9;28%;16%;5 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and very warm;78;61;S;7;43%;9%;5 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;S;8;44%;6%;5 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;SSE;7;45%;26%;6 Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;76;51;WSW;15;18%;0%;5 Orange;More humid;83;71;S;8;71%;27%;5 Palacios;Fog in the morning;77;68;SSE;11;81%;51%;2 Palestine;Sunny and very warm;84;65;S;7;38%;26%;5 Pampa;Increasingly windy;69;32;W;21;23%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;69;29;W;19;22%;2%;5 Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;SSW;8;43%;14%;5 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;79;43;W;12;17%;0%;5 Perryton;Sunshine and breezy;66;25;W;20;27%;1%;5 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;68;33;WSW;16;22%;0%;5 Pleasanton;Remaining very warm;87;67;SE;6;50%;2%;6 Port Aransas;Low clouds and fog;74;68;SSE;12;87%;30%;3 Port Isabel;Areas of morning fog;78;70;SSE;16;81%;6%;5 Port Lavaca;Areas of morning fog;79;71;SSE;12;77%;30%;2 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;SSE;7;46%;26%;5 Robstown;Areas of morning fog;86;70;SSE;14;69%;12%;5 Rockport;Low clouds and fog;76;69;SSE;13;83%;30%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;SSE;8;31%;2%;6 San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;83;44;WSW;8;23%;100%;5 San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;SE;6;44%;26%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Warm with some sun;87;67;SE;6;47%;26%;6 San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;7;44%;4%;5 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;73;41;WSW;16;19%;2%;5 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;78;53;S;10;34%;9%;5 Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;77;45;WSW;14;19%;0%;5 Sonora;Clouds and sun, warm;84;50;S;8;27%;4%;5 Stephenville;Warm with sunshine;82;55;SSE;7;25%;56%;5 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and very warm;78;64;S;8;40%;13%;5 Sweetwater;Breezy in the p.m.;80;49;WSW;16;19%;2%;5 Temple;Very warm;86;63;S;9;29%;26%;5 Terrell;Sunny and very warm;79;62;S;7;41%;27%;5 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;S;10;36%;27%;5 Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;E;6;43%;0%;6 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;80;44;SW;12;29%;0%;5 Victoria;Areas of morning fog;83;70;SSE;12;72%;10%;5 Waco;Very warm;84;62;S;9;33%;26%;5 Weslaco;Areas of morning fog;89;72;SSE;12;62%;14%;5 Wharton;Areas of morning fog;81;68;SSE;9;74%;29%;5 Wichita Falls;Sunny and very warm;79;44;SW;11;27%;5%;5 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;77;45;W;14;17%;0%;5 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;8;55%;5%;6