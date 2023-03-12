TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;61;40;ESE;12;47%;26%;5

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;60;38;ESE;12;45%;26%;5

Alice;A couple of showers;73;56;E;12;56%;92%;6

Alpine;Clouds and sun;72;43;SE;8;35%;44%;7

Amarillo;Partly sunny;53;33;SE;15;59%;33%;4

Angleton;Cooler;67;54;NE;11;49%;26%;3

Arlington;Partly sunny;60;41;ENE;11;43%;7%;6

Austin;Decreasing clouds;68;46;NE;10;43%;19%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;68;46;NE;13;45%;19%;5

Bay;Clouds and cooler;68;52;ENE;11;50%;70%;2

Beaumont;Clearing and cooler;69;47;NE;12;43%;11%;6

Beeville;Clearing and cooler;70;53;E;9;47%;55%;5

Borger;Partly sunny;53;34;SSE;12;55%;45%;4

Bowie;Sun and clouds;55;35;E;9;48%;17%;6

Breckenridge;Inc. clouds;60;39;E;9;46%;24%;6

Brenham;Decreasing clouds;68;48;NE;10;49%;15%;6

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;57;37;E;9;47%;15%;5

Brownsville;Cooler;77;62;ENE;13;69%;100%;4

Brownwood;High clouds;62;40;E;11;44%;26%;6

Burnet;Partly sunny;64;43;ENE;11;46%;26%;7

Canadian;Clouds and sun;50;29;SE;10;53%;30%;3

Castroville;Cooler with clearing;69;50;E;11;42%;44%;4

Childress;Clouds and sun, cool;54;35;ESE;11;47%;29%;6

Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;60;40;ENE;15;46%;8%;6

College Station;Breezy in the a.m.;68;48;NE;13;47%;27%;6

Comanche;Some brightening;61;40;E;11;49%;26%;6

Conroe;Decreasing clouds;67;46;NE;9;46%;12%;6

Corpus Christi;Cooler;73;60;ENE;15;58%;73%;4

Corsicana;Clouds and sunshine;62;42;NE;11;48%;5%;6

Cotulla;Cooler;72;55;E;11;45%;59%;5

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;54;32;SSE;16;60%;39%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;60;41;ENE;10;43%;6%;6

Dallas Redbird;Partial sunshine;60;40;ENE;10;44%;5%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partial sunshine;59;41;ENE;13;44%;7%;6

Decatur;Rather cloudy;56;37;ENE;8;45%;15%;4

Del Rio;Cooler;75;54;ESE;13;41%;27%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;72;52;ESE;12;43%;44%;5

Denton;More clouds than sun;57;36;NE;11;46%;10%;4

Dryden;Breezy and cooler;70;48;ESE;15;44%;9%;6

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;52;32;SSE;15;64%;38%;3

Edinburg;Cooler;78;62;ENE;12;63%;98%;3

El Paso;Partly sunny;75;49;WNW;9;21%;0%;7

Ellington;Cooler;69;51;ENE;12;45%;12%;4

Falfurrias;Cooler;76;59;ENE;11;59%;85%;3

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;13;45%;26%;6

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;60;40;ENE;10;45%;8%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;58;38;NE;12;47%;8%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Partial sunshine;60;39;ENE;11;46%;7%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;60;40;E;11;46%;7%;6

Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;64;43;E;9;46%;26%;6

Gainesville;Sun and clouds;56;33;ENE;10;47%;14%;4

Galveston;Windy and cooler;69;56;ENE;17;50%;11%;3

Gatesville;Partly sunny;62;41;NE;12;47%;26%;6

Georgetown;Decreasing clouds;66;44;NE;11;45%;26%;6

Giddings;Decreasing clouds;67;45;NE;10;48%;19%;6

Gilmer;Partly sunny;59;39;NE;8;47%;3%;6

Graham;Partly sunny;58;36;E;10;44%;22%;6

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;60;39;E;11;47%;12%;5

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;61;42;ENE;11;42%;6%;6

Greenville;Partly sunny;58;37;NE;11;49%;5%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;62;39;SSW;17;36%;0%;7

Hamilton;Turning cloudy;62;41;ENE;12;48%;26%;6

Harlingen;Cooler;76;62;ENE;16;68%;100%;2

Hearne;Partly sunny;66;45;NE;10;49%;27%;6

Hebbronville;Cooler;74;57;E;10;57%;55%;6

Henderson;Partly sunny;62;39;NE;8;45%;3%;6

Hereford;Partly sunny;57;34;SE;14;56%;32%;5

Hillsboro;Breezy;61;42;NE;15;51%;26%;6

Hondo;Clearing and cooler;68;49;E;12;43%;44%;5

Houston;Not as warm;69;50;ENE;12;45%;27%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;69;52;ENE;12;42%;12%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;68;50;ENE;12;44%;27%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Not as warm;69;52;ENE;13;45%;27%;4

Houston Clover;Cooler;69;52;ENE;13;44%;12%;4

Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;69;48;ENE;10;45%;12%;6

Houston Hull;Not as warm;70;52;ENE;12;44%;12%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Not as warm;69;49;ENE;12;45%;12%;5

Huntsville;Partly sunny;67;44;NE;7;47%;27%;7

Ingleside;A couple of showers;70;60;ENE;15;62%;89%;3

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;62;41;NE;8;52%;6%;6

Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;64;41;NE;9;53%;26%;6

Junction;Not as warm;66;46;ESE;11;42%;26%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;67;50;ENE;13;44%;42%;5

Kerrville;Not as warm;66;45;E;9;46%;26%;6

Killeen;Partly sunny;64;43;NE;13;45%;26%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;65;43;NE;13;45%;26%;6

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and cooler;74;60;ENE;15;58%;60%;4

La Grange;Cloudy;69;47;NE;9;47%;27%;4

Lago Vista;Decreasing clouds;66;43;ENE;9;45%;24%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;59;40;NE;11;48%;5%;6

Laredo;Cooler;78;59;ESE;10;47%;67%;6

Llano;Some brightening;65;44;E;10;42%;26%;6

Longview;Partly sunny;61;39;NE;8;49%;2%;6

Lubbock;Periods of sun;57;34;ESE;14;48%;100%;6

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;66;44;NE;8;50%;26%;6

Mcallen;A downpour;77;64;ENE;13;64%;99%;3

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;63;41;NE;12;49%;26%;6

Mckinney;Variable cloudiness;58;37;NE;11;47%;6%;4

Mesquite;Partly sunny;59;40;NE;11;46%;5%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;64;41;ESE;13;43%;4%;6

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;64;41;ESE;13;43%;4%;6

Midlothian;Clouds and sun;59;40;NE;12;50%;6%;6

Mineola;Partly sunny;61;38;NNE;9;47%;5%;6

Mineral Wells;Partial sunshine;60;37;ENE;12;43%;11%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;59;36;NE;10;47%;7%;6

Nacogdoches;Episodes of sunshine;64;39;NE;8;52%;4%;6

New Braunfels;Breezy, not as warm;68;48;NE;14;45%;21%;5

Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;65;42;SE;14;42%;3%;7

Orange;Cooler with some sun;69;47;ENE;11;45%;26%;7

Palacios;Breezy and cooler;70;53;ENE;16;52%;66%;3

Palestine;Clouds and sun;63;42;NE;10;51%;9%;6

Pampa;Partly sunny;50;31;SSE;14;60%;55%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, cool;52;32;SE;11;51%;30%;4

Paris;Mostly sunny;57;37;NNE;9;45%;14%;6

Pecos;Not as warm;70;43;SE;10;37%;3%;7

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;48;26;SSE;12;59%;67%;4

Plainview;Partly sunny;53;31;ESE;13;55%;71%;6

Pleasanton;Clearing and cooler;69;51;ENE;10;48%;42%;5

Port Aransas;Rainy spells;69;65;ENE;18;68%;94%;3

Port Isabel;A downpour;72;66;ENE;16;77%;100%;3

Port Lavaca;Cooler;70;60;ENE;13;52%;44%;3

Randolph AFB;Cooler;67;47;ENE;13;45%;22%;5

Robstown;A couple of showers;72;59;E;14;59%;95%;5

Rockport;Cooler with a shower;70;63;ENE;16;60%;85%;5

Rocksprings;Turning cloudy;67;45;ESE;11;44%;26%;7

San Angelo;Partly sunny;66;42;ESE;12;40%;26%;7

San Antonio;Cooler;69;50;ENE;13;44%;42%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;68;50;ENE;13;45%;42%;5

San Marcos;Breezy in the a.m.;68;47;NE;13;45%;19%;6

Seminole;Partly sunny;61;38;ESE;12;48%;26%;6

Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun;56;36;NE;10;46%;12%;5

Snyder;Turning cloudy;58;37;ESE;12;49%;65%;6

Sonora;High clouds;68;47;ESE;12;40%;21%;7

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;60;39;E;11;46%;17%;5

Sulphur Springs;Sun and clouds;59;39;NNE;10;47%;7%;5

Sweetwater;Clearing;61;38;ESE;12;48%;26%;6

Temple;Partly sunny;63;43;NE;12;50%;26%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny;60;39;NE;11;48%;4%;5

Tyler;Clouds and sun;62;41;NE;9;47%;4%;6

Uvalde;Clearing and cooler;68;50;E;10;44%;44%;5

Vernon;Clouds and sun, cool;55;35;E;12;51%;58%;6

Victoria;Clearing and cooler;69;52;E;11;51%;69%;4

Waco;Partly sunny;63;42;NE;12;48%;26%;6

Weslaco;Cooler;77;62;ENE;12;64%;99%;3

Wharton;Not as warm;68;51;ENE;10;51%;26%;4

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;54;36;E;11;46%;32%;6

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;68;41;SE;12;37%;3%;7

Zapata;Cooler;78;60;E;8;49%;66%;5

