TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and warmer;78;58;S;23;58%;4%;5 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and warmer;78;58;S;22;54%;4%;6 Alice;Increasingly windy;76;68;SSE;17;81%;55%;2 Alpine;Pleasant and warmer;74;51;SW;12;43%;0%;8 Amarillo;Breezy and warmer;72;52;WSW;20;39%;3%;3 Angleton;Windy and warmer;73;69;SSE;16;74%;24%;2 Arlington;A stray t-shower;67;64;S;15;81%;50%;2 Austin;A stray t-shower;71;66;SSE;9;85%;57%;2 Austin Bergstrom;A stray t-shower;72;65;S;13;85%;55%;2 Bay;Increasingly windy;75;68;SSE;16;77%;29%;2 Beaumont;Breezy and warmer;74;65;SSE;14;69%;17%;2 Beeville;A t-shower in spots;73;67;SSE;14;82%;45%;2 Borger;Breezy;73;55;SW;19;34%;3%;5 Bowie;A stray t-shower;72;61;S;15;78%;44%;2 Breckenridge;A stray t-shower;79;61;S;19;60%;42%;4 Brenham;A stray t-shower;72;66;SSE;12;81%;56%;2 Bridgeport;A stray t-shower;72;62;S;15;71%;44%;2 Brownsville;Increasingly windy;78;70;SSE;20;79%;49%;2 Brownwood;Breezy and warmer;74;60;S;15;71%;28%;2 Burnet;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;10;90%;57%;2 Canadian;Breezy and warmer;74;48;SW;16;39%;4%;3 Castroville;A stray t-shower;72;67;SSE;8;87%;55%;2 Childress;Increasingly windy;78;55;SW;19;46%;3%;3 Cleburne;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;16;90%;49%;2 College Station;Windy;72;66;SSE;17;75%;56%;2 Comanche;Increasingly windy;73;61;S;17;76%;43%;2 Conroe;Cloudy and warmer;71;64;SSE;11;78%;44%;2 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;76;69;SSE;21;82%;45%;2 Corsicana;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;16;79%;55%;2 Cotulla;A stray t-shower;80;70;SE;7;69%;55%;2 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;68;46;WSW;21;39%;3%;5 Dallas Love;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;14;77%;56%;2 Dallas Redbird;A stray t-shower;66;63;S;14;79%;52%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;17;75%;49%;2 Decatur;A stray t-shower;69;62;S;15;80%;55%;2 Del Rio;Cloudy and warmer;80;63;ESE;10;62%;44%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy and warmer;78;62;ESE;11;67%;27%;3 Denton;A stray t-shower;66;63;S;18;82%;47%;2 Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;77;54;SE;7;61%;2%;8 Dumas;Windy;69;49;SW;23;39%;3%;5 Edinburg;A t-shower in spots;80;70;SSE;13;79%;44%;2 El Paso;Windy with some sun;75;53;WSW;18;37%;1%;5 Ellington;Windy and warmer;73;67;SSE;18;76%;23%;2 Falfurrias;A t-shower in spots;76;68;SSE;11;86%;44%;2 Fort Hood;A stray t-shower;69;64;S;13;85%;56%;2 Fort Worth;A stray t-shower;68;63;S;15;83%;55%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;A stray t-shower;67;64;S;18;78%;55%;2 Fort Worth Nas;A stray t-shower;68;63;S;17;80%;47%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;16;80%;49%;2 Fredericksburg;A stray t-shower;67;62;S;11;86%;56%;2 Gainesville;A stray t-shower;64;60;S;17;88%;45%;2 Galveston;Windy and warmer;74;68;SSE;19;71%;20%;2 Gatesville;A stray t-shower;69;64;S;11;86%;55%;2 Georgetown;A stray t-shower;69;65;S;10;90%;52%;2 Giddings;A stray t-shower;71;65;SSE;11;85%;55%;2 Gilmer;A stray t-shower;66;61;S;10;69%;55%;2 Graham;A stray t-shower;78;61;S;14;62%;42%;3 Granbury;A stray t-shower;70;63;S;16;82%;55%;2 Grand Prairie;A stray t-shower;67;64;S;15;80%;50%;2 Greenville;A stray t-shower;64;60;S;16;82%;55%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;68;50;W;38;45%;0%;8 Hamilton;A stray t-shower;70;63;S;14;82%;46%;2 Harlingen;A t-shower in spots;79;69;SSE;22;84%;44%;2 Hearne;A stray t-shower;71;66;SSE;14;79%;55%;2 Hebbronville;A t-shower in spots;79;68;SSE;11;76%;55%;2 Henderson;A thick cloud cover;69;63;S;11;61%;43%;2 Hereford;Breezy and warmer;73;49;WSW;18;41%;3%;4 Hillsboro;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;16;92%;55%;2 Hondo;A stray t-shower;71;65;SE;7;88%;48%;2 Houston;Breezy and warmer;72;66;SSE;14;76%;36%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy and warmer;74;68;SSE;16;74%;24%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy and warmer;71;66;SSE;15;79%;36%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Windy and warmer;72;67;SSE;17;79%;25%;2 Houston Clover;Windy and warmer;73;68;SSE;16;76%;23%;2 Houston Hooks;Warmer, more humid;72;66;SSE;12;75%;44%;2 Houston Hull;Breezy and warmer;72;68;SSE;15;76%;36%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and warmer;72;65;SSE;14;75%;35%;2 Huntsville;Cloudy and warmer;72;65;SSE;11;73%;40%;2 Ingleside;Increasingly windy;75;70;SSE;17;81%;45%;2 Jacksonville;A stray t-shower;67;61;S;11;78%;54%;2 Jasper;Cloudy and warmer;71;61;SSE;10;75%;23%;2 Junction;Cloudy and warmer;72;62;S;13;70%;27%;2 Kellyusa Airport;A stray t-shower;70;67;SSE;9;89%;49%;2 Kerrville;A stray t-shower;67;62;S;11;88%;78%;2 Killeen;A stray t-shower;69;64;S;13;85%;56%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A stray t-shower;68;64;S;13;86%;56%;2 Kingsville Nas;A t-shower in spots;76;69;SSE;20;82%;55%;2 La Grange;A stray t-shower;73;66;SSE;11;87%;55%;2 Lago Vista;A stray t-shower;68;63;S;8;91%;56%;2 Lancaster;A stray t-shower;65;62;S;14;88%;52%;2 Laredo;Clearing, very warm;85;69;SE;10;63%;27%;7 Llano;A stray t-shower;71;62;S;10;77%;55%;2 Longview;An afternoon shower;67;62;S;12;67%;55%;2 Lubbock;Increasingly windy;77;53;WSW;20;46%;3%;4 Lufkin;Cloudy and warmer;71;63;SSE;12;71%;29%;2 Mcallen;A t-shower in spots;83;71;SE;13;71%;44%;2 Mcgregor;A stray t-shower;68;64;S;15;85%;56%;2 Mckinney;A stray t-shower;64;61;S;16;79%;55%;2 Mesquite;A stray t-shower;65;62;S;14;85%;55%;2 Midland;Breezy and warmer;78;55;SW;16;48%;2%;7 Midland Airpark;Breezy and warmer;78;55;SW;16;48%;2%;7 Midlothian;A stray t-shower;65;62;S;15;86%;52%;2 Mineola;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;11;72%;55%;2 Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;74;62;S;17;66%;55%;2 Mount Pleasant;A stray t-shower;65;61;S;13;70%;55%;2 Nacogdoches;Cloudy;70;62;SSE;11;77%;34%;2 New Braunfels;A stray t-shower;71;66;SSE;12;91%;58%;2 Odessa;Increasingly windy;79;54;SW;16;50%;2%;7 Orange;Warmer;76;66;SSE;12;67%;15%;2 Palacios;Increasingly windy;75;70;SSE;19;80%;55%;2 Palestine;A stray t-shower;69;62;SSE;13;78%;55%;2 Pampa;Breezy and warmer;72;52;WSW;20;41%;3%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy and warmer;73;50;SW;19;35%;3%;5 Paris;A stray t-shower;61;60;S;15;78%;56%;2 Pecos;Partly sunny, breezy;81;51;WNW;14;38%;3%;7 Perryton;Milder;68;46;SW;18;41%;4%;4 Plainview;Warmer;74;49;WSW;16;49%;4%;4 Pleasanton;A stray t-shower;73;67;SSE;9;88%;55%;2 Port Aransas;Increasingly windy;72;68;SSE;17;84%;44%;2 Port Isabel;A t-shower in spots;76;70;SSE;23;80%;45%;3 Port Lavaca;A t-shower in spots;74;70;SSE;18;80%;47%;2 Randolph AFB;A stray t-shower;69;65;SSE;11;90%;57%;2 Robstown;Increasingly windy;75;70;SSE;20;84%;45%;2 Rockport;A t-shower in spots;74;69;SSE;16;82%;45%;2 Rocksprings;Warmer;69;60;SSE;14;77%;44%;2 San Angelo;Breezy and warmer;78;56;S;17;56%;2%;6 San Antonio;A stray t-shower;71;67;SSE;10;90%;52%;2 San Antonio Stinson;A stray t-shower;72;68;SSE;10;81%;57%;2 San Marcos;A stray t-shower;71;65;S;13;91%;59%;2 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;76;49;W;16;48%;3%;6 Sherman-Denison;A stray t-shower;64;60;S;16;81%;55%;2 Snyder;Warmer;79;54;SSW;18;52%;2%;6 Sonora;Warmer;74;58;SSE;16;68%;2%;3 Stephenville;Increasingly windy;72;62;S;17;71%;45%;2 Sulphur Springs;A stray t-shower;64;61;S;13;74%;55%;2 Sweetwater;Breezy and warmer;80;59;SSW;20;53%;2%;7 Temple;A stray t-shower;69;64;S;15;87%;54%;2 Terrell;A stray t-shower;65;61;S;15;82%;55%;2 Tyler;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;15;72%;55%;2 Uvalde;A stray t-shower;72;63;ESE;7;85%;49%;2 Vernon;Windy and warmer;79;58;S;19;56%;4%;3 Victoria;A stray t-shower;73;68;SSE;15;84%;55%;2 Waco;A stray t-shower;67;63;S;14;83%;55%;2 Weslaco;A t-shower in spots;80;70;SSE;15;79%;43%;2 Wharton;A stray t-shower;73;67;SSE;14;80%;55%;2 Wichita Falls;A stray t-shower;77;58;S;18;59%;42%;4 Wink;Increasingly windy;80;50;W;15;44%;3%;6 Zapata;A t-shower in spots;87;70;SE;8;61%;42%;3