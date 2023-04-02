TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

_____

590 FPUS54 KFWD 020826

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

TXZ119-022115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-022115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-022115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-022115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ104-022115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-022115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-022115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-022115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-022115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-022115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Less humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. More

humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-022115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-022115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ115-022115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-022115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-022115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-022115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-022115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-022115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-022115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-022115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-022115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-022115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-022115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-022115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-022115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-022115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-022115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-022115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-022115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-022115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-022115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ174-022115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-022115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ162-022115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-022115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-022115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ135-022115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-022115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-022115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-022115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-022115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-022115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-022115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ106-022115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-022115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ094-022115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather