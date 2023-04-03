TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ 999 FPUS54 KFWD 030833 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 TXZ119-032115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-032115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-032115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-032115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-032115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ103-032115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ093-032115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-032115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ091-032115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ102-032115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-032115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ100-032115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-032115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-032115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-032115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-032115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-032115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-032115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-032115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-032115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-032115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ156-032115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-032115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-032115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-032115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-032115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-032115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-032115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-032115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-032115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-032115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-032115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-032115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-032115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-032115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-032115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-032115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-032115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-032115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-032115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-032115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-032115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ107-032115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ106-032115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ095-032115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-032115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 333 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$