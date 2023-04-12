TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

TXZ119-122115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-122115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-122115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ158-122115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ104-122115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ103-122115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ093-122115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ092-122115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ091-122115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-122115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-122115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-122115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

TXZ115-122115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

TXZ116-122115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ117-122115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ131-122115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ132-122115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ130-122115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ129-122115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ141-122115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ142-122115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ156-122115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ157-122115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ143-122115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ144-122115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-122115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-122115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ145-122115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ146-122115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ161-122115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-122115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-122115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ175-122115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ162-122115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-122115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-122115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ135-122115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ122-122115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ121-122115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ120-122115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ105-122115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ123-122115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ107-122115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ106-122115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ095-122115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-122115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

512 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

