TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ 225 FPUS54 KFWD 210806 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 TXZ119-212115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-212115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-212115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-212115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ104-212115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-212115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-212115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ092-212115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-212115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ102-212115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ101-212115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ100-212115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-212115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-212115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ117-212115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ131-212115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-212115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-212115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-212115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ141-212115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-212115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-212115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ157-212115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ143-212115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-212115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-212115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ134-212115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ145-212115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ146-212115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ161-212115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-212115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-212115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ175-212115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ162-212115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-212115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-212115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ135-212115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ122-212115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ121-212115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ120-212115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-212115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-212115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ107-212115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ106-212115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ095-212115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ094-212115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 306 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.