Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

TXZ211-280900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-280900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-280900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-280900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-280900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-280900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-280900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog, then patchy dense fog this morning.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-280900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-280900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-280900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-280900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-280900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-280900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog, then areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-280900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-280900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog through

the night. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-280900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-280900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-280900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-280900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-280900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-280900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-280900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-280900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-280900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-280900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-280900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ337-280900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog through

the night. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ336-280900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog through

the night. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80.

TXZ335-280900-

Coastal Jackson-

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog through

the night. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-280900-

Matagorda Islands-

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Widespread fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-280900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog through the day. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-280900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog through the day.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-280900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1258 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog, then areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog through the night. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

