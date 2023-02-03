TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

302 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

