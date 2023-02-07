TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

013 FPUS54 KLCH 070934

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

TXZ180-072215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-072215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-072215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-072215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-072215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-072215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-072215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-072215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

334 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather