TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023

_____

487 FPUS54 KLCH 180843

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

TXZ180-182215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ515-182215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ615-182215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ516-182215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ616-182215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather