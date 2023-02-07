TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ 652 FPUS54 KLUB 070902 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 TXZ035-071715- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ026-071715- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ021-071715- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ022-071715- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ023-071715- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ024-071715- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ025-071715- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ027-071715- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ028-071715- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ029-071715- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ030-071715- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ031-071715- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ032-071715- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ033-071715- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ034-071715- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ036-071715- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ037-071715- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Windy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ038-071715- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ039-071715- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ040-071715- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ041-071715- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ042-071715- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ043-071715- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ044-071715- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 302 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$