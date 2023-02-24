TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023 _____ 537 FPUS54 KLUB 240931 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 TXZ035-241730- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-241730- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ021-241730- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ022-241730- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-241730- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-241730- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ025-241730- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ027-241730- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ028-241730- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ029-241730- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ030-241730- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-241730- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ032-241730- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-241730- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ034-241730- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-241730- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ037-241730- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ038-241730- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ039-241730- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-241730- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-241730- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-241730- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ043-241730- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ044-241730- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 331 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$