TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

_____

114 FPUS54 KLUB 090924

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

TXZ035-091715-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-091715-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ021-091715-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-091715-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-091715-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs around

80. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-091715-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ025-091715-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-091715-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-091715-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs around

80. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-091715-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-091715-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-091715-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-091715-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ033-091715-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Widespread

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-091715-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-091715-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-091715-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after

midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ038-091715-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

$$

TXZ039-091715-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Widespread fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-091715-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-091715-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-091715-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ043-091715-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ044-091715-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather